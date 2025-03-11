Geometric Wealth Advisors Purchases 180 Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Geometric Wealth Advisors increased its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 51,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Geometric Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Geometric Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $4,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sollinda Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Sollinda Capital Management LLC now owns 41,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Morling Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,333,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 300,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,125,000 after acquiring an additional 17,903 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,440,000. Finally, Objectivity Squared LLC increased its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Objectivity Squared LLC now owns 46,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $92.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.47. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $84.26 and a 52 week high of $102.23.

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

