Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Raises Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 294.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 334.4% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 16.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at $40.59 on Tuesday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $42.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.32. The firm has a market cap of $84.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

British American Tobacco Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.7491 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. British American Tobacco’s payout ratio is 60.57%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BTI. StockNews.com upgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. UBS Group raised British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BTI

British American Tobacco Profile

(Free Report)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.