Personal CFO Solutions LLC Decreases Stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC decreased its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 143.6% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

NYSE TAP opened at $62.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.83 and a 200-day moving average of $57.17. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $49.19 and a 52-week high of $69.18.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 9.34%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is currently 35.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TAP

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

(Free Report)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.