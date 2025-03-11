Mount Lucas Management LP Sells 71 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Mount Lucas Management LP lessened its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 333 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HUBS. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 6,098 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. GDS Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,149,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,791,000. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 243.2% in the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 25,485 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,548,000 after acquiring an additional 18,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.89, for a total value of $18,497,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,272,077 shares in the company, valued at $941,197,051.53. This trade represents a 1.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 3,057 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.59, for a total transaction of $2,144,760.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,941,285.61. The trade was a 5.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,997 shares of company stock worth $35,796,526 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Stock Down 8.7 %

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $584.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,497.09, a PEG ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.80. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $434.84 and a 52-week high of $881.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $733.26 and its 200 day moving average is $649.64.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($1.98). HubSpot had a net margin of 0.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. Analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen downgraded shares of HubSpot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $680.00 to $725.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $640.00 to $808.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $825.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $825.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $863.96.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

