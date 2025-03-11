Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Lowers Stock Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC reduced its stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 58.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 823 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SRH Advisors LLC bought a new position in Genpact during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Genpact during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Genpact by 416.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Genpact by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its position in Genpact by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genpact Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of Genpact stock opened at $50.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.01. Genpact Limited has a 52-week low of $30.23 and a 52-week high of $56.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Genpact Increases Dividend

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.04). Genpact had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 22.50%. Equities research analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Genpact’s payout ratio is 23.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on G. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Genpact from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genpact has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.44.

Insider Activity at Genpact

In other Genpact news, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total transaction of $513,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 151,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,475,125.06. This trade represents a 7.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Balkrishan Kalra sold 13,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $606,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,926,218.40. This represents a 4.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

