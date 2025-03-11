Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Sold by Mount Lucas Management LP

Mount Lucas Management LP lowered its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in Celanese were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Celanese by 103.7% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group boosted its stake in Celanese by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Celanese by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Celanese during the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in Celanese during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CE. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Celanese from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Celanese from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Celanese from $73.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Celanese from $110.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Celanese from $120.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.31.

NYSE CE opened at $54.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.42. Celanese Co. has a 1-year low of $45.94 and a 1-year high of $172.16.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.20. Celanese had a positive return on equity of 12.86% and a negative net margin of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.86%.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

