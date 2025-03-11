Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 446 Shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC decreased its stake in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Onsemi by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 78,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Onsemi by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 13,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Onsemi by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 6,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Onsemi by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Onsemi by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.
Onsemi Stock Down 2.7 %
Shares of Onsemi stock opened at $44.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.59 and a 200 day moving average of $64.25. The firm has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.59. Onsemi has a 1 year low of $43.33 and a 1 year high of $82.65.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Onsemi from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Onsemi from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Onsemi from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Onsemi in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Onsemi from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.85.
About Onsemi
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
