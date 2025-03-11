Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 446 Shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC decreased its stake in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Onsemi by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 78,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Onsemi by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 13,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Onsemi by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 6,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Onsemi by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Onsemi by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Onsemi Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of Onsemi stock opened at $44.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.59 and a 200 day moving average of $64.25. The firm has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.59. Onsemi has a 1 year low of $43.33 and a 1 year high of $82.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.03). Onsemi had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 22.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Onsemi will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Onsemi from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Onsemi from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Onsemi from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Onsemi in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Onsemi from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.85.

About Onsemi

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

