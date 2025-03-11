VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD) Shares Bought by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 1,388.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 267,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249,120 shares during the period. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $13,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 1,541.8% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $198,000.

Get VanEck High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Price Performance

HYD opened at $51.91 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.22. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a 1 year low of $50.78 and a 1 year high of $53.10.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Cuts Dividend

About VanEck High Yield Muni ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.1588 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.