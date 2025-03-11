Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Acquires 612,953 Shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 34.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,404,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 612,953 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 10.1% of Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF were worth $137,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,224,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,484,000 after buying an additional 1,104,556 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 16.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,539,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,219,000 after acquiring an additional 510,409 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,682,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,647,000 after acquiring an additional 44,726 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 1,415,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,047,000 after purchasing an additional 81,577 shares during the period. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 1,355,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,638,000 after purchasing an additional 494,630 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

JQUA opened at $57.05 on Tuesday. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $49.60 and a twelve month high of $60.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.82.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

