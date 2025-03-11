Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Position Raised by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 50.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 968 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $112,591,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,858,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,979,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,264,000 after purchasing an additional 741,770 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $13,289,000. Finally, PMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,276,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Price Performance

XLG stock opened at $46.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57 and a beta of 1.01. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $39.75 and a 52-week high of $51.80.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

