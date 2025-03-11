Larson Financial Group LLC Buys 2,680 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 72.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kroger during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in Kroger by 1,628.1% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Kroger in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Stock Performance

KR opened at $67.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.15. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $49.04 and a 1 year high of $68.51. The stock has a market cap of $48.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Kroger Announces Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. Kroger had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 27.73%. The business had revenue of $34.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.96 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.88%.

Kroger declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 11th that permits the company to repurchase $7.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 16.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Roth Capital set a $58.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Kroger from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.94.

Insider Transactions at Kroger

In related news, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 132,627 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total value of $8,379,373.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 217,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,743,103.14. The trade was a 37.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd A. Foley sold 16,932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total value of $1,040,302.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,304,366.08. The trade was a 23.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

