Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 241,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 28,922 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $20,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 5.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,118,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,468,615,000 after buying an additional 759,980 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,714,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $577,732,000 after acquiring an additional 156,438 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,100,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $525,960,000 after acquiring an additional 72,447 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,321,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 819,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,741,000 after purchasing an additional 13,637 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Argus downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $121.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.25.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $85.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.98. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.57 and a 52 week high of $107.00.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.03. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 36.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.58%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Featured Articles

