PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $26.32 Million Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 214,716 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 4,728 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $26,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Insight Inv LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% in the third quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 9,385 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,145 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 989 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor OS LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 2,751 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Williams Trading set a $154.00 price target on EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup cut shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.19.

EOG Resources Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of EOG stock opened at $125.83 on Tuesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.78 and a twelve month high of $139.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.25.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 29.18%. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.975 per share. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total transaction of $483,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,703 shares in the company, valued at $5,162,365.67. This trade represents a 8.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

