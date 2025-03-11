S&CO Inc. Has $4.42 Million Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

S&CO Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,050 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $4,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Illumina by 153.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 241 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Illumina by 954.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 327 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Illumina by 58.5% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 382 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $85.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of -11.19, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.17. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.18 and a 52-week high of $156.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). Illumina had a negative net margin of 27.95% and a positive return on equity of 13.37%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $127.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays downgraded shares of Illumina from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.25.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

