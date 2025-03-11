S&CO Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

S&CO Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 258,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,995 shares during the quarter. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $3,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 8.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 470,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 35.7% in the third quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 34,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
LBTYA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.10 to $12.60 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Liberty Global from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Liberty Global from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Liberty Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $24.70 to $12.40 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.
NASDAQ:LBTYA opened at $11.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.55. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 52 week low of $10.55 and a 52 week high of $21.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.27.
Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $6.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $7.25. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 23.09%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Liberty Global Ltd. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.
In other news, major shareholder Nicholas V. Tompras sold 57,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total value of $737,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,019.82. This trade represents a 77.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.51% of the company’s stock.
Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.
