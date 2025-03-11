S&CO Inc. Raises Stock Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

S&CO Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 780,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the quarter. Sirius XM comprises about 1.2% of S&CO Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $17,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 574.9% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 670.4% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 139.8% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Sirius XM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI opened at $24.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.80, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.06. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $20.47 and a one year high of $42.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Sirius XM had a negative net margin of 24.03% and a positive return on equity of 13.44%. Analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently -16.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SIRI shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Sirius XM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.81.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SIRI

Sirius XM Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.