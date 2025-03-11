Net Worth Advisory Group Acquires 10,202 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Net Worth Advisory Group grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 174.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,202 shares during the quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $516,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 71,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $5,141,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,053,000. Finally, Tilson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Tilson Financial Group Inc. now owns 210,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,570,000 after buying an additional 76,813 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $50.13 on Tuesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.49 and a one year high of $51.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.13 and a 200 day moving average of $50.48.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1317 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

