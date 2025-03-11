Parsons (PSN) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Parsons (NYSE: PSN) in the last few weeks:

2/26/2025 – Parsons had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

2/25/2025 – Parsons had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $109.00 to $98.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/21/2025 – Parsons was downgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock.

2/20/2025 – Parsons had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $125.00 to $78.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/18/2025 – Parsons was upgraded by analysts at William Blair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

1/24/2025 – Parsons had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $110.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/23/2025 – Parsons was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

Parsons Stock Performance

Parsons stock opened at $58.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 77.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Parsons Co. has a 12 month low of $54.56 and a 12 month high of $114.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Parsons

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parsons during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Parsons in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Parsons in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Parsons by 28,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Parsons by 224.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

