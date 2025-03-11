Riverbend Wealth Management LLC Invests $242,000 in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Riverbend Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IUSB. SWAN Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $46.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.96. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $44.21 and a twelve month high of $47.44. The company has a market capitalization of $32.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.15.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1553 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

