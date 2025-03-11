The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Shares Bought by Channing Capital Management LLC

Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 12,812 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Timken were worth $10,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in Timken during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Timken by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Timken during the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Timken by 230.7% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Timken in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Timken from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America upgraded Timken from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Timken from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Timken from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Timken in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.70.

Timken Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of Timken stock opened at $74.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The Timken Company has a 12-month low of $69.35 and a 12-month high of $94.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.86 and its 200-day moving average is $78.99.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. Timken had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 7.71%. Equities analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Timken Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is 27.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $407,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,379,091.50. This trade represents a 5.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Timken Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

See Also

