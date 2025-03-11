17,708 Shares in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Purchased by Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 17,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Qorvo by 1.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 109,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Qorvo during the third quarter valued at approximately $433,000. SpiderRock Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 5.4% during the third quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 3.7% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Trading Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $74.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 264.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.32. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.54 and a 12 month high of $130.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on QRVO shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Qorvo from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays cut their target price on Qorvo from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Qorvo from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $99.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qorvo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.84.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

