Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Stock Position Trimmed by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC decreased its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $4,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $67.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.27. The company has a market cap of $57.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.35. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $53.33 and a 12-month high of $83.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 23.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CARR. Barclays decreased their price target on Carrier Global from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Carrier Global from $86.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.53.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

