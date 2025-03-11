Riverbend Wealth Management LLC Makes New $109,000 Investment in Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS)

Riverbend Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 33,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Anywhere Real Estate by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate in the third quarter valued at $26,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 4.2% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 245,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 9,958 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Anywhere Real Estate from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

Shares of Anywhere Real Estate stock opened at $3.39 on Tuesday. Anywhere Real Estate Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.71 and a 1 year high of $6.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.19. The company has a market capitalization of $376.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 2.46.

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09). Anywhere Real Estate had a negative return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Anywhere Real Estate Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Anywhere Real Estate

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

