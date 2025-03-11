Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by O Dell Group LLC

O Dell Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 177,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 6.8% of O Dell Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. O Dell Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $30,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,858,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,118,174,000 after buying an additional 1,672,314 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,388,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,959,000 after buying an additional 412,100 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,288,912,000. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,422,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,548,000 after buying an additional 73,743 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,331,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,713,000 after purchasing an additional 138,544 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $172.30 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.59. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $154.12 and a 12-month high of $182.38. The company has a market cap of $268.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.90.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

