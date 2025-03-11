Miller Financial Services LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Miller Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 33,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,937,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 2.5% of Miller Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 94.9% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLT opened at $91.05 on Tuesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $84.89 and a 1 year high of $101.64. The stock has a market cap of $55.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.15.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2898 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

