Miller Financial Services LLC Acquires Shares of 476 TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Miller Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 24 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 25 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 225.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 26 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of TDG opened at $1,335.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,321.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,327.03. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $1,136.27 and a 12 month high of $1,451.32.

Insider Activity

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $7.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.84. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.76% and a negative return on equity of 42.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,257.09, for a total transaction of $3,771,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,525,524. This represents a 45.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,248.07, for a total transaction of $24,961,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at $10,181,755.06. This represents a 71.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 181,647 shares of company stock worth $236,483,623. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TDG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $1,444.00 to $1,348.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,482.00 to $1,534.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,595.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of TransDigm Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $1,375.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,472.47.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.