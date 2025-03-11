Miller Financial Services LLC Makes New $951,000 Investment in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN)

Miller Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 25,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Crane Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth $1,358,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 51.4% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 14,902 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 2.8% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 10,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January in the third quarter valued at about $318,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January stock opened at $35.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.56 and a 200-day moving average of $37.62. The stock has a market cap of $329.94 million, a PE ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.71. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January has a 52-week low of $33.68 and a 52-week high of $39.70.

About Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (KJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJAN was launched on Jan 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

