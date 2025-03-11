Miller Financial Services LLC Buys New Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Miller Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLN. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Olin by 24.8% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,452,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $165,661,000 after purchasing an additional 685,710 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Olin by 6.4% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,838,988 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $424,095,000 after purchasing an additional 531,330 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Olin by 70.9% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 544,814 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,140,000 after purchasing an additional 225,930 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Olin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,779,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Olin by 19.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,073,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,015,000 after purchasing an additional 172,768 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kenneth Todd Lane bought 7,250 shares of Olin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.06 per share, with a total value of $203,435.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,250 shares in the company, valued at $203,435. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OLN shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Olin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Olin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Olin from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Olin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Olin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.38.

Olin Price Performance

Olin stock opened at $24.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.57 and its 200 day moving average is $37.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Olin Co. has a 52-week low of $22.98 and a 52-week high of $60.60.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. Olin had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 5.10%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Olin announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 12th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to buy up to 45% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Olin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

Featured Articles

