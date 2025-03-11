Miller Financial Services LLC Takes Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Miller Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Clean Energy Transition LLP lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 49.0% during the third quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,984,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,518,000 after purchasing an additional 652,780 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,062,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $998,107,000 after buying an additional 549,531 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 124.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 807,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,889,000 after acquiring an additional 448,411 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 40.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 923,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,663,000 after acquiring an additional 267,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 485.1% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 290,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,315,000 after acquiring an additional 240,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SWK shares. Mizuho raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays cut their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $86.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.00. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.70 and a 52-week high of $110.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.25.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.21. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 7.50%. Equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 169.07%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

Featured Stories

