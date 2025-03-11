Eos Management L.P. Has $3.17 Million Stock Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Eos Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 30.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares during the period. Dover comprises 1.3% of Eos Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Eos Management L.P.’s holdings in Dover were worth $3,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,214,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,191,531,000 after buying an additional 56,149 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dover by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,228,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $616,945,000 after acquiring an additional 25,993 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Dover by 5.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,085,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $591,676,000 after acquiring an additional 149,378 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Dover by 1.8% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 984,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,815,000 after acquiring an additional 17,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dover by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 828,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,352,000 after purchasing an additional 16,763 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DOV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Dover from $236.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Barclays upped their price target on Dover from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Dover from $202.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $208.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dover presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.91.

Dover Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of Dover stock opened at $177.97 on Tuesday. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $168.20 and a 1 year high of $222.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.73. The company has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.20. Dover had a net margin of 32.95% and a return on equity of 21.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.59%.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

