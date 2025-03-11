Eos Management L.P. Acquires 23,790 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Eos Management L.P. lifted its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 424.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,391 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,790 shares during the period. Eos Management L.P.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in JD.com during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JD.com by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of JD.com during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JD. Barclays boosted their price target on JD.com from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on JD.com from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group set a $51.00 target price on shares of JD.com in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JD.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.43.

Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $40.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.95. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.13 and a fifty-two week high of $47.82. The company has a market capitalization of $64.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.43.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 8th. This is a positive change from JD.com’s previous annual dividend of $0.74. JD.com’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.73%.

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

