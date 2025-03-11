Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Acquires 13,400 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $11,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VCSH. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 823.8% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $78.69 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.27 and a fifty-two week high of $79.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.52.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2588 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

