Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Sells 187,000 Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. cut its stake in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 571,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 187,000 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in CommScope were worth $2,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CommScope by 3.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,111,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,239,000 after acquiring an additional 155,166 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CommScope by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,588,286 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,034,000 after purchasing an additional 387,466 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of CommScope by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,303,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,296,000 after purchasing an additional 975,200 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital LP bought a new position in shares of CommScope in the third quarter worth $16,623,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of CommScope in the third quarter worth $7,023,000. 88.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ COMM opened at $4.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.05, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.89. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $7.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.39.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of CommScope in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CommScope from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of CommScope from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of CommScope from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.00.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.

