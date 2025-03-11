Founders Financial Alliance LLC Cuts Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,701 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 1.0% of Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eastern Bank grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.52. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.20 and a fifty-two week high of $50.75.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
