Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Has $666,000 Stock Holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Free Report) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ATRA. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 52.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,680 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 41.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,381 shares during the period. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 124,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 12,677 shares during the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRA opened at $6.16 on Tuesday. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $20.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.74.

Atara Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ATRA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.82) by $2.63. The business had revenue of $32.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.58 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ATRA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Atara Biotherapeutics from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. RODMAN&RENSHAW downgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. TD Cowen raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.75.

Atara Biotherapeutics Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc engages in the development of transformative therapies for patients with solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its lead product includes Tab-cel (tabelecleucel), a T-cell immunotherapy program that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

