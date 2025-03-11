Channing Capital Management LLC Sells 6,025 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Channing Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,025 shares during the quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $65,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABG. Natixis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the third quarter valued at $26,573,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,219,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,316,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 1,990.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,754,000 after acquiring an additional 18,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,220,000 after acquiring an additional 18,821 shares in the last quarter.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on ABG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Asbury Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Daniel Clara sold 1,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.64, for a total value of $361,010.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,111,510.08. This trade represents a 24.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Asbury Automotive Group Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE ABG opened at $248.13 on Tuesday. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $202.98 and a 1-year high of $312.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $268.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.