Channing Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

Channing Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 27.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 307,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,968 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $44,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPXC. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,729,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,864,000 after purchasing an additional 22,177 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SPX Technologies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,033,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,888,000 after buying an additional 8,916 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPX Technologies by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 787,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,640,000 after buying an additional 160,535 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in SPX Technologies by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 696,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,100,000 after acquiring an additional 217,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 625,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SPXC shares. Sidoti raised shares of SPX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of SPX Technologies from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Oppenheimer raised shares of SPX Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on SPX Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $199.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.75.

SPX Technologies Price Performance

SPX Technologies stock opened at $133.14 on Tuesday. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.18 and a 12-month high of $183.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.26.

About SPX Technologies

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

