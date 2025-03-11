The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Channing Capital Management LLC

Channing Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,106 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $9,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC grew its position in Boeing by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 9,425 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Boeing by 252.7% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,300 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 10,962 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.4% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,070 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Boeing from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Boeing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.16.

Boeing Trading Down 4.0 %

NYSE:BA opened at $148.00 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $137.03 and a twelve month high of $196.95. The company has a market capitalization of $111.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $174.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.98.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total transaction of $570,799.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,596.97. This trade represents a 14.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Further Reading

