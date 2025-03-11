Channing Capital Management LLC Sells 439 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Channing Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $12,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lithia Motors

In related news, COO Adam Chamberlain sold 403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.28, for a total value of $154,864.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,049.40. This trade represents a 13.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary M. Glandon sold 325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.86, for a total transaction of $126,054.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,786.90. The trade was a 16.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on LAD shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Lithia Motors from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $380.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $346.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.36.

Lithia Motors Stock Performance

Shares of LAD stock opened at $293.90 on Tuesday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $243.00 and a 12 month high of $405.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $355.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $341.92. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.33 by $0.46. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 12.43%. Equities research analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 34.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 7.14%.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company’s Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products. Its Financing Operations segment provides financing to customers buying and leasing retail vehicles.

