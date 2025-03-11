Channing Capital Management LLC Sells 4,181 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Channing Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,421 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,181 shares during the quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $8,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 40.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $242,000. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,940,000. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $373,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 811,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,296,000 after buying an additional 49,591 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on International Business Machines from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.44.

Insider Activity at International Business Machines

In other news, SVP Robert David Thomas sold 26,543 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.01, for a total transaction of $6,715,644.43. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,387,221.07. This represents a 37.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE IBM opened at $256.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.08, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $162.62 and a fifty-two week high of $266.45.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 9.60%. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.21%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Articles

