OFI Invest Asset Management Makes New $38,000 Investment in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank AB raised its position in Edison International by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 523,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,791,000 after acquiring an additional 16,614 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Edison International during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in Edison International by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 61,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,898,000 after acquiring an additional 11,764 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Edison International by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,695,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $134,335,000 after buying an additional 276,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the third quarter valued at about $1,387,000. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EIX stock opened at $57.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.22. Edison International has a 1-year low of $49.06 and a 1-year high of $88.77.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 8.52%. On average, analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.8275 per share. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 7th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Edison International from $88.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Guggenheim cut shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Edison International from $94.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.54.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

