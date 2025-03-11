31,787 Shares in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Bought by OFI Invest Asset Management

OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 31,787 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RUN. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 50,105 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,135 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,460,949 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,385,000 after buying an additional 367,835 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 3rd quarter worth about $491,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 139.4% during the 3rd quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 65,436 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 38,100 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN opened at $6.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.59. Sunrun Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.93 and a 12-month high of $22.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

RUN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sunrun has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.63.

In other Sunrun news, Director Edward Harris Fenster bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,358,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,235,637.60. This trade represents a 12.42 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 2,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $33,182.24. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 418,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,678,740.56. The trade was a 0.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,466 shares of company stock worth $1,607,397 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

