OFI Invest Asset Management Purchases Shares of 155 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 91.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 94 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 187.2% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 15,300.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $45,000. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $233.07 on Tuesday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.98 and a twelve month high of $304.39. The firm has a market cap of $30.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.41 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $254.70 and a 200 day moving average of $261.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.27.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 1,213 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.17, for a total transaction of $309,521.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,802,989.42. The trade was a 1.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald sold 663 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.21, for a total transaction of $169,204.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,654,862.41. This trade represents a 4.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,986 shares of company stock valued at $20,397,849 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALNY. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $296.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.26.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

