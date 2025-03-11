Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Shares Sold by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC cut its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,355 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,327 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Brookline Bancorp were worth $984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 124.2% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 174.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Brookline Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Brookline Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BRKL shares. Raymond James raised Brookline Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Brookline Bancorp in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Brookline Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 24th.

Brookline Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKL opened at $10.75 on Tuesday. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $8.01 and a one year high of $13.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.88 and a 200-day moving average of $11.42. The company has a market capitalization of $957.88 million, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 5.94%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookline Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 70.13%.

Brookline Bancorp Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company’s loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

