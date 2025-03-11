Sowell Financial Services LLC Takes Position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 10,047 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CRH in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CRH during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in CRH by 70.7% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CRH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in shares of CRH by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRH opened at $93.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.09 and its 200 day moving average is $95.94. CRH plc has a 12-month low of $71.18 and a 12-month high of $110.97. The stock has a market cap of $63.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from CRH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.87%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRH. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of CRH from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 target price on CRH in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CRH from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.42.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

