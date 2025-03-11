Sowell Financial Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,358,000. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 315,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,860,000 after buying an additional 103,959 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Stock Performance

NYSE RQI opened at $12.72 on Tuesday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $14.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.23.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Dividend Announcement

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

Featured Stories

