Sowell Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 47.3% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000.

Get Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF alerts:

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS OMFL opened at $53.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 1.02.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.0768 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.