Sowell Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 47.3% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000.
Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BATS OMFL opened at $53.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 1.02.
Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Cuts Dividend
Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Company Profile
The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- How to Protect Your Portfolio When Inflation Is Rising
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- 3 Tech Stocks Defying Sector Weakness and Thriving in 2025
- What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?
- Despite Challenges Novo Nordisk Plans to Crush GLP-1 Competitors
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.