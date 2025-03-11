Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Takes Position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HACK. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $18,520,000. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 6,396.9% in the fourth quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 207,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,486,000 after acquiring an additional 204,700 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 2,657.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 126,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,636,000 after acquiring an additional 121,916 shares in the last quarter. BFI Infinity Ltd. bought a new position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $7,967,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,564,000.
Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Stock Down 4.0 %
NYSEARCA HACK opened at $72.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.22. Amplify Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $58.33 and a 12-month high of $82.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43 and a beta of 0.86.
Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Profile
The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.
