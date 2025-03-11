326 Shares in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Purchased by OFI Invest Asset Management

OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 326 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 417.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 8.9% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 57,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,559,000 after acquiring an additional 4,719 shares in the last quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $667,000. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. now owns 212,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,477,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 42.1% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 4,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

KKR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $157.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.43.

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $108.00 on Tuesday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.92 and a twelve month high of $170.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.10. The company has a market capitalization of $95.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 21.02%.

In related news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $197,760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,841,604.16. This trade represents a 23.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

