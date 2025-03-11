Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys Shares of 20,521 Amplify Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 20,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IPAY. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Amplify Mobile Payments ETF by 61.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Mobile Payments ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Mobile Payments ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Mobile Payments ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amplify Mobile Payments ETF by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter.

Amplify Mobile Payments ETF Stock Performance

IPAY opened at $52.88 on Tuesday. Amplify Mobile Payments ETF has a twelve month low of $44.11 and a twelve month high of $62.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.72. The firm has a market cap of $391.31 million, a P/E ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 1.43.

Amplify Mobile Payments ETF Profile

The ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (IPAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Mobile Payments index. The fund tracks an index of global equity in credit card firms, and companies providing payment infrastructure, payment services, payment processing and payment solutions. IPAY was launched on Jul 15, 2015 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

